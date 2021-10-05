Brian Laundrie search: Lawyer says Laundrie flew back to Florida during trip with Gabby Petito

This image from police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Moab Police Dept. via AP)

The attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family revealed new information Tuesday on the timeline of events leading up to Gabby Petito’s death.

Originally, investigators said Laundrie returned to Florida alone on Sept. 1. Attorney Steven Bertolino said Laundrie actually flew home to Tampa on Aug. 17 and then flew back out west on Aug. 23 to reunite with Petito.

“To my knowledge Brian and Gabby paid for the flights as they were sharing expenses,” Bertolino said. “Brian flew home to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip.”

Laundrie’s initial trip home came just days after a dispute between the couple. Body camera footage shows police respond to a 911 call reporting an alleged domestic dispute between the pair on Aug. 12 in Utah.

Petito was last heard from Aug. 27. She was reported missing Sept. 11 and her body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19.