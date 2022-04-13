UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A boy was robbed at knifepoint by four men inside a supermarket in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m. on April 3, the 16-year-old victim was followed by the suspects when he entered a supermarket along West Fordham Road near Andrews Avenue North, according to authorities. There, he was held at knifepoint and the suspects forcibly took $80 from his wallet, video of the robbery showed.

Watch: Four men held a 16-year-old at knifepoint in a robbery inside a Bronx supermarket, police say. pic.twitter.com/4OMvDNIdOi — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 13, 2022

The suspects gave back the wallet and demanded the victim to leave the supermarket, police said. The suspects fled the store, as well. No injuries in connection to the robbery were reported by authorities.

Police are seeking help in finding the suspects, who were described to be around 18 to 20 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).