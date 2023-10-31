NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A 3-year-old boy was found unharmed after he was abducted in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said they received a call about a carjacking in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue around 8:15 a.m. The boy was in the car at the time, according to authorities.

An Amber Alert was issued around 9:55 a.m.

The car was found in Jersey City with the child inside, according to authorities.

The incident is under investigation.

