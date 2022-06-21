BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An armed Brooklyn man allegedly abducted and repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Christopher Fiesco, 32, was arraigned on charges of predatory sexual assault, first-degree criminal sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping, luring a child and related offenses in connection with the May 2 incident, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

“This was a chilling assault of an innocent child making his way home from school in broad daylight,” Gonzalez said. “Thankfully this brave young victim survived this horrific attack and was able to lead police to his alleged assailant, who we will now seek to bring to justice.”

Fiesco allegedly grabbed the teen’s arm near Winthrop Street and East 98th Street on May 2 and asked him for the time, officials said. The man allegedly threatened the teen with a knife when he tried to leave, then told the 13 year old not to scream. Fiesco allegedly took the teen to an East 53rd Street building, then forced him to climb a fire escape and go through a window into an apartment.

Once they were inside, the teen was told to shower. Fiesco allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted him before letting the teen leave.

Fiesco was ordered held without bail. He’s set to return to court on Aug. 10.