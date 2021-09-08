Body pulled from Passaic River in NJ: officials

NEW JERSEY — A body has been recovered from the Passaic River, officials said Wednesday, about one week after torrential downpours associated with Tropical Storm Ida pounded the region, causing the river to swell.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said the county’s homicide unit had responded to a Kearny marina to investigate.

The Hudson County Homicide Unit has responded to the Frank A. Vincent Marina in Kearny on an investigation of a body pulled from the Passaic River. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 8, 2021

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on Louisiana and the Gulf Coast before moving into the Northeast as a tropical storm, where it created deadly flooding in New York and New Jersey.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for both New Jersey and New York, and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas devastated by the remnants of the hurricane.