NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The body of a missing Yale employee has been found on the Long Island shoreline, according to Yale News.

The body of Anton Sovetov, a Yale employee who has been missing since early February, was found on the New York side of the Long Island shoreline on April 30.

The Suffolk Country Medical Examiner’s Officer will be investigating the cause of death.

The Yale and New Haven police departments are assisting with the investigation into Sovetov’s disappearance.

“We will continue to do all we can in the face of this terrible tragedy,” said Yale Chief of Police Ronnell Higgins.

Sovetov was a graphic designer in the Yale Office of Public Affairs & Communications. He was last seen on Feb. 4 on a security camera, which recorded him leaving the Elm City Market on Chapel Street and walking towards his apartment.

Police were notified that he was missing on Feb. 9.

“We mourn Anton’s loss,” said Vice President for Communications Nate Nickerson. “Anton was a wonderful, devoted colleague with uncommon talent. His work honored and added to Yale’s legacy of exceptional graphic design. We will miss him dearly.”

Anyone with information about Sovetov’s death is being asked to contact Yale police at 203-432-4400, Suffolk County Police at 631-853-5555, or New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.