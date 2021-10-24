Body of missing 5-year-old boy likely found days after mother’s Bronx arrest

Elijah Lewis in May 2020. (Credit: Handout via New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office)

Investigators found what they believe to be a missing 5-year-old boy’s body shortly after the search for the child shifted to Massachusetts.

Elijah Lewis was last seen at his home in Merrimack, New Hampshire. His mother and a man were arrested in the Bronx and pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to witness tampering and child endangerment charges related to the case.

The attorney general’s office initially said the boy was last seen about six months ago, but they later said he went missing about a month ago.

A body was found in the woods of Abington, MA on Saturday morning, officials said.