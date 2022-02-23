Body of 12-year-old Massachusetts boy recovered off Puerto Rico coast

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WWLP) – A search for a missing 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts ended Tuesday morning after the Coast Guard recovered his body off the coast of San Juan in Puerto Rico.

According to the United States Coast Guard, the boy was playing with another boy when a large wave knocked them into the water off the Condado Beach late Sunday night around 10:05 p.m. The boys were heard calling for help. A bystander was able to help one of the children out of the water.

The Coast Guard was sent to search for the other missing boy and looked throughout the night. Crews from the Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency, Puerto Rico Police, and San Juan Municipal Police also assisted in searching.

At 6:52 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Coast Guard received confirmation that the boy’s body was located and recovered near the Condado area.

“Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this young boy, our thoughts and prayers are with them during this most difficult time,” said Cmdr. Beau Powers, Sector San Juan chief of response. “Coast Guard and local emergency responders did their utmost to find and rescue him, but unfortunately, conditions off this beach area are quite dangerous and very difficult for any person to overcome. The extensive response efforts from all agencies led the recovery of the boy’s body, which we can only hope may help the family have some closure.”