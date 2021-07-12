NEW YORK — A 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were among then 19 victims injured or killed in a series of shootings across New York City over the weekend, police said.

Police reported 16 shooting incidents between midnight Friday though midnight Monday. Among the shootings, nine of them were reported on Sunday, alone.

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a gang-related shooting in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

Jaryan Elliot was on East 187th Street near Prospect Avenue when a gunman got out of a car and shot the teen twice.

About a mile away, a 16-year-old boy sitting in the back of a livery cab was shot by gunmen on scooters. Police said this incident was also gang-related.

Two men were killed in two separate Sunday shootings in Queens, police said.

A 19-year-old man was gunned down in the St. Albans neighborhood shortly after midnight, police said.

Later that night, a 24-year-old man was struck four times during a drive-by shooting in Hollis. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several NYPD officers were also struck by BB-gun pellets over the weekend in Brooklyn and Queens.

There have been at least 803 shooting incidents so far this year in New York City with more than 930 victims compared to 623 shootings at the same time last year with 762 victims, according to the NYPD.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared gun violence a disaster emergency in the state and Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday noted that gun violence was spiking in New York and around the country.