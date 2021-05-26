Black protesters struck by car at march against police violence; Driver charged

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lisa O’Quinn

This photo provided by Elizabeth City police dept. shows Lisa O’Quinn. Police in Elizabeth City, N.C., say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing on Monday, May 24, 2021. Police say the women were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by the car of Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville. The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white. ( Elizabeth City police dept. via AP)

A white woman has been charged with striking two Black women protesters with her car during a march against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, authorities said.

Police said on Tuesday that 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle and related charges.

They’re also looking into the possibility of deeming O’Quinn’s actions a hate crime, investigators said.

The women who were struck were treated at a hospital and released. They were part of a small march on Monday evening that was against last month’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter