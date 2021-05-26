Black protesters struck by car at march against police violence; Driver charged

This photo provided by Elizabeth City police dept. shows Lisa O’Quinn. Police in Elizabeth City, N.C., say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing on Monday, May 24, 2021. Police say the women were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by the car of Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville. The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white. ( Elizabeth City police dept. via AP)

A white woman has been charged with striking two Black women protesters with her car during a march against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, authorities said.

Police said on Tuesday that 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle and related charges.

They’re also looking into the possibility of deeming O’Quinn’s actions a hate crime, investigators said.

The women who were struck were treated at a hospital and released. They were part of a small march on Monday evening that was against last month’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr.