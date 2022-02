In honor of Black History Month, the PIX11 Morning News showcased some must-see films filed under the Black excellence category.

One of those documentaries is a much-needed lesson in Black history, “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.”

No one breaks down this country’s complex origin story like Jeffery Robinson does in the film. The former ACLU deputy legal director and founder of the “Who We Are Project” spoke with the PIX11 Morning news to discuss the film.