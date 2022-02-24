As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, we honor those who paved the way. As part of that, it’s important to shine a light on a hidden landmark on Long Island that made a huge impact in American history.

Built around 1740, the Elias Hicks house was the home of the Quaker abolitionist, Elias Hicks.



It’s an old house that sits off the beaten path of Old Jericho Turnpike, quietly tucked away at the end of the street. It stands firmly, despite its aged appearance. But it’s not your average old house. It’s a home that is rooted in history and is rumored to be a stop on the underground railroad.

Hicks also traveled, making stops in Maryland, Ohio, and Upstate New York to name a few, preaching Quaker beliefs about living a simple life and being closer to God: that meant freeing slaves.

Within one year, he was responsible for freeing approximately 135 slaves in the area. He went on to help get legislation passed in New York State to abolish slavery in the early 1800s. Now centuries later his home still stands.

It’s now a part of the Jericho historic preserve and is owned by Nassau County. As for Hicks, he fulfilled his life’s mission to help others become free. In death, his legacy lives on.