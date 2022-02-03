Three-part Black History Month series celebrates iconic entertainers

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Flushing Town Hall celebrates Black History Month with the return of its Black History Trilogy. The three-part series features performers paying tribute to influential African-American musicians, entertainers and musical traditions.

The trilogy will begin with Jimy Bleu’s tribute to legendary roll and roll star Jimi Hendrix, followed by Tony nominated actor Larry Marshall honoring the life and music of Bert Williams. Award-winning Broadway actress and singer Tina Fabrique is slated perform gospel to close out the series.

On Feb. 12, Third Stone from the Sun” A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix will feature some of the late musician’s most popular songs. Even though Jimi Hendrix’s mainstream career was tragically cut short, he’s considered one of the most influential guitarists in music history, and one of the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century.

The Black History Trilogy continues with a presentation of The Black King of Vaudeville: Remembering Bert Williams in Song on Feb. 20. Williams was one of the pre-eminent entertainers of the Vaudeville era and one of the most popular comedians of his time.

Throughout his three decade long career, in an age and industry filled with racism, he became the first Black American to pioneer leading roles, both on Broadway and in the 1914 film Darktown Jubilee, pushing back racial barriers.

The event concludes Feb. 24 with The Power and the Glory: Music of the Black Church. Gospel is an important part of the black experience, rooted in history. It originated from Black Spirituals, slavery and flourished into other forms of music still heard today.

Tickets are available for live performances. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced. If you’re unable to attend, you may view the livestream for free. Donations are encouraged.

Visit FlushingTownHall.org or call 463-463-7700, ext. 222.