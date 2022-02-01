Anneliese M. Bruner didn’t learn that her grandmother and great-grandmother had survived the Tulsa Race Massacre until she was in her 30s, from a book titled: “Events of the Tulsa Disaster,” a firsthand account of the 1921 massacre by Bruner’s great-grandmother Mary E. Jones Parrish. She had initially self-published in the months after the tragedy.

In May 2021, Bruner and Trinity University Press reissued the book under the title “The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.”

Bruner spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the book and her family’s first-hand experiences.

The book recalls what it was like in the moments immediately before the mob ransacked the Parrish family home in Greenwood and then takes readers through how Parrish and her young child, Bruner’s grandmother Florence Mary Parrish Bruner, escaped the violence and what they witnessed as their neighborhood burned.

Parrish’s recollections include the moment that Florence, who was a toddler in 1921, alerted her mother to the violent crowds outside.