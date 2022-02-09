Peek inside the mind of the artist creating a Harriet Tubman monument in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A New Jersey-based architect was selected out of five finalists to design a monument honoring Harriet Tubman in Newark’s Washington Park.



The monument, called Shadow of a Face, will replace a statue of Christopher Columbus which no longer stands. It’s a big project that Nina Cooke John, founding principal of Studio Cooke John Architecture and Design, didn’t jump at right away.

“When the open call first came across my desk, I was like ‘I don’t know what exactly they’re looking for,’” Cooke John recalled. “’I don’t know if I’ll actually apply for this.'”

After encouragement from a friend, she decided to apply to the contest. She’s now responsible for designing the larger-than-life figure that will hold prominence over other statues in the park.

Looking over renderings in her Montclair studio, the project is currently in the design phase after being postponed due to the pandemic. The Jamaican-born public artist knows the finished product will inspire her three daughters and other young black girls in the community.

“Yes, she [Tubman] was a major conductor in the Underground Railroad, but she was a spy for the Union Army, she was a cook,” Cooke John said. “Also, just understand she was multi-faceted.”

Cooke John knew she wanted the design to encourage people to learn from it and to be an interactive experience.

“I’ve designed this almost like a labyrinth where you can walk in and around and through and get really a different experience each time you come,” Cooke John added.

The learning wall will have key dates from Tubman’s life engraved on the outside. On the inside, you’ll walk in and read historical information.

“With the other elements, it’s going to be pulling you in so that you’re drawn into the experience,” Cooke John said.

It will also be multi-sensory with audio components for those with hearing impairments. Tubman’s face on the wall will be textured so that everyone will be invited to touch it, especially those with vision impairments. You’ll also be able to stand inside the figure and feel like you’re a part of Tubman.

“The cloak kind of symbolizes both the network of the Underground Railroad as well as protection you would get from her as you walk under,” Cooke John added.

Cooke John also says she wants the footprint of the Christopher Columbus statue to remain.

“It’s a part of this continuous history,” Cooke John said. “It’s not something that we can pretend was never there and if the community has decided that they want to replace it, understanding that Harriet Tubman’s legacy ultimately is a part of the legacy of Christopher Columbus and European settlement in the Americas.”