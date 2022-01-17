Paterson honors past, present and future heroes of Hinchliffe Stadium

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — An American treasure sits amid crumbling concrete and mounds of debris in Paterson, New Jersey

Hinchliffe Stadium is one of just a handful of ballparks still standing in the country that hosted Negro Leagues baseball nearly a century ago when players of color were barred from playing in the major leagues. While time has done a number on the now dilapidated venue, its legacy lives on.

To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr, Day, officials in Paterson honored hometown heroes who they say represent the past, present and future of Hinchliffe. Former major leaguer and Paterson native Johnny Briggs was there. Baye Adofo Wilson — the developer currently behind the $94 million project that aims to restore and reopen the historic stadium – was also honored.

The Hinchliffe stadium restoration project will include a restaurant, an 815 space parking deck, a senior center and museum space dedicated to Negro Leagues baseball. It will work to creat a new history for the silk city now on the rebound.