New ﻿legislation aims to create trail celebrating NJ’s rich Black history

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — From the Underground Railroad in Cape May to Camden’s historic Butler Cemetery, the roots of the first African-American communities in New Jersey run deep.

Stories of oppression, the fight for freedom and noteworthy accomplishments go back centuries — and while some longtime residents may not know it — they’re woven deep into the fabric of the Garden State.

“To have these great pillars of the African-American community coming here, working here and living here was very surprising to me,” Assemblyman Antwan McClellan told PIX11 News.

That rich history is what inspired McClellan to introduce a bill that would establish the Black Heritage Trail and Commission. It would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the state recognizing the contributions of African Americans in New Jersey.

“We only talk about Black history on Martin Luther King Day or in the month of February,” he explained. “Black history should be 365 days out of the year and I think this gives us an opportunity to do that.”

The trail would cover every corner of the state as far north as Tenafly — home to the African Art Museum of the Society of African Missions and as far south as Cape May, where Harriet Tubman lived and worked, helping to free enslaved people in the 1800s.

While sites have yet to be designated for the trail, many are already being proposed. One of them lies in the heart of Paterson — Hinchliffe Stadium, where some of the most talented baseball players converged nearly a century ago when they were barred from the major leagues.

“I’d like to think that this stadium was part of the civil rights revolution,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said. “It helped integrate not only baseball, but America.”

The site is currently under renovation and officials are hoping to restore it to its former glory — just in time to inspire and educate a new generation of young people.

It’s all driving the movement to make the state’s Black Heritage Trail a reality.

The bill, which received overwhelming support in the state assembly, is expected to reach Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk in the coming weeks

“You just don’t know what’s in your backyard, you don’t know what your neighbor has done. So if you talk to people, you can realize what [goes on] in your community and it makes you appreciate your community more,” McClellan said.