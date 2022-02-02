‘I’m a fighter’: NYC native Willie Worsley reflects on historic 1966 NCAA championship

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Willie Worsley doesn’t like bragging about his past. The Bronx native rarely mentions his historic accomplishments to his Spring Valley basketball team. For the most part, his players just know him as “coach.”

“I was scared to accept that. Being a legend and being history, that’s a big thing,” Worsley told PIX 11 News.

Although reluctant at first, Worsley, now at 76 years old, proudly admits he is part of Black History. Worsley was a member of the iconic 1966 Texas Western team that won the NCAA championship against an all-white Kentucky team. It’s the first time an all-black starting five team won the title.

Worsley, who started in that game, acknowledged their victory changed the landscape of college basketball, but not the way him and his teammates were viewed.

“Once you make history, you can’t take it back. We didn’t know about history and being the all-black team. We’re used to that stuff,” Worsley explained. “That [respect] didn’t come to us until 10 years later when we got our NCAA rings and people started making a big deal about it.”

Worsley believes the true story behind Texas Western’s 1966 championship run has changed over the years. Hollywood played a major role in that.

In 2006, Disney Studios turned the Miners’ historic win into a movie called Glory Road. It was promoted as a David versus Goliath matchup. A small school from El Paso, Texas versus an all-white Kentucky who was led by their legendary head coach Adolph Rupp and star player Pat Riley.

Worsley laughs at that underdog notion that played out in the theatres because his team lost only one game that season.

“I’m from New York City. I played in Madison Square Garden. We had the swag,” Worsley said with a big smile. “What bothered us is Duke and Kentucky were ranked number one and two and us number three. The public thought who wins that is going to be a national champion. That’s what encouraged us.”

The details surrounding that 1966 showdown between Kentucky and Texas Western, now known as the UTEP, have been slightly altered. One thing that is indisputable is the racism Worsley and his teammates experienced that season.

“I’m the number one person to go out on the court. Some of them urinated on me and threw coke syrup. Coke was sticky. I’m from the south Bronx, I’m a fighter. The bigger you are, I’m coming after you,” said Worsley.

Worsley eventually tuned out the distractions and racism thanks to a lesson from his late Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins. That anger transformed into resilience and purpose.

“He said you want to fight those 20,000 people out here. You going to fight the old white lady over there? That white baby over there. You want to beat them. Beat them with the scoreboard,” said Worsley.

That valuable lesson from Haskins decades ago still resonates with Worsley today as Spring Valley’s boys varsity basketball coach. The only sign of his past in the schools is in this trophy case right outside the gym.

If it was up to Worsley, he would remove his jersey from the display. To him, his life and legacy should be judged by what’s he’s doing now, not what he did more than a half-century ago.

“I always wanted to give back. I haven’t made it yet. I got a couple more years, but I wanted to bring someone with me. I want to help one two or three people. Hopefully two or three people will help those people,” Worsley explained. “You know what makes me brag in coaching is people that played for me, and I’m now coaching their son. They’re giving me their prize possession.”