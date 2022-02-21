BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Born and raised in Brooklyn, playwright Lynn Nottage is one of New York’s Very Own and she has become a key figure in dramatic arts.

Now, she’s adding to her repertoire. Her well-known play, “Intimate Apparel,” has been adapted into an opera at Lincoln Center.

It stars soprano Kearstin Piper Brown and she brings to life the complexities of central character Esther Mills. Esther is a talented but lonely seamstress, who makes beautiful corsets and undergarments. Her clients vary from a wealthy socialite to a struggling prostitute.

“Intimate Apparel has stuck with me because you don’t read or see a lot of those black period characters like Esther,” said Brown.

The story is set in 1905 and was initially an off-Broadway production starring Viola Davis in 2004. The story comes from the heart and soul of two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.

“It’s not the story of my grandmother but the story of a woman who was very similar to my grandmother,” said Nottage. “Someone who would’ve come to New York in the turn of the century — a Black woman — and came by herself and figured out: how do I make a living, how do I survive.”

While it is one of Nottage’s most produced plays, adapting it to an opera presented challenges for a first-time librettist. She collaborated with acclaimed composer Ricky Ian Gordon.

“He said what you have to do is trust me as a collaborator that the composer really does 60% of the storytelling that you’re so used to being in control that you’re not able to surrender it,” said Nottage. “Once I did that I was able to meet him as a storyteller.”

It’s been a labor of love for several years. Intimate Apparel had begun previews in late February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the opera’s closure. Now it has resumed performances at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

“Taking to the stage, especially in the Mitzi Newhouse Theater, is a wonderful experience, but a little nerve-racking because it is so small and many opera singers are accustomed to the larger almost 4,000 seat venues,” said Brown. “The audience is very much engaged and it makes you more important of a storyteller so that has been a wonderful challenge for me and a wonderful learning experience to tell this story so up close in an opera.”

Nottage has said the smaller venue is vital for the intimacy of the piece, and while the audience in a grand opera house can feel exclusionary, they chose the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater to open “Intimate Apparel” to a more diverse audience by being able to offer certain tickets at more affordable prices. The importance of Black voices being heard in the theater is crucial and that includes introducing a new and younger audience to opera.

“There’s a lot because of the pain of the history of Black Americans,” said Brown. “I am longing to see more of the stories of joy of celebration of triumph and so I’m looking forward to those stories and bringing them to the stage.”

Esther’s story includes a search for love and it leads her to George, who turns out to not be the man she thought. For a piece that was born a play, the story ends in operatic fashion, in tragedy. Nottage sees it more as bittersweet, and Esther’s journey is that of realizing self-worth.

It is a busy time for Nottage, who has multiple ongoing projects, including “MJ the Musical,” about the life and creative process of pop icon Michael Jackson. The show just opened at the Neil Simon Theater.

“I love that I’m celebrating ‘Intimate Apparel’ at the moment and I’m part of a larger movement to bring more diverse voices to Broadway,” said Nottage. “We have to keep the fight up and we can’t allow ourselves to go backward.”