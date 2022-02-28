For the last nine years, Bronx designer Jauvougn Williams has turned heads with his show-stopping athleisure clothing line.

The designer, who goes by Mugzy McFly, grew up being raised by a single mom. His clothes are inspired by his longing to both fit in and stand out as a kid growing up in the Bronx.

Clothes were a huge part of his childhood, but he majored in accounting at St. Johns University. He hated it though when he got a job. So after working with some local designers and with a $1,00 credit card limit, he took a leap and created his own brand.

The designs take undeniable inspiration from New York street swag.

What started out as t-shirts and phone cases has now grown to include sneakers, body suits, and quintessential pieces for any fashion forward althesiure wardrobe. His signature designs are also being worn by some of the hottest stars in music and entertainment.

He sat down with PIX11’s Vanessa Freeman. Watch the video above for more.