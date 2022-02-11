How a pastor, a psychiatrist and a social worker are working to reverse centuries of mental oppression

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Even though it’s played a significant role in Black life and culture in America for four centuries, mental health in the African-American community is a part of Black history that’s often overlooked. The role that it’s played in the lives of African Americans, as well as all Americans, over time has not always been favorable.

One influential church, and a program that it hopes to expand citywide and nationwide, is working to change that.

First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem is led by Pastor Michael Walrond, who’s built a strong reputation for innovation in a variety of areas. One of his best known involves him being open about his own mental wellness.

“I went and found an amazing therapist that really nurtured me to a place of wholeness,” he said.

Walrond has made a point of talking about being in psychotherapy himself, in his sermons and other communications.

“If I began to speak about it freely,” he said, “it will liberate others to talk about it.”

Walrond’s openness led to him connecting with a psychiatrist who’s had a longstanding interest in improving mental wellness in communities of color.

Dr. Sydney Hankerson has been named the director of mental health equity research at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, and is the chair of the Department of Health’s Community Service Board. He also leads many community workshops and meetings on mental health issues.

He said that he met Rev. Walrond through one of the pastor’s congregants.

“I’ll never forget it,” he said, “Miss Betty Davis came up to me after [a] presentation and said, ‘You have to meet my pastor, because he talks from the pulpit about the importance of mental health.”

Soon, they arranged a meeting, which led to Pastor Walrond asking Dr. Hankerson to create mental health programs at First Corinthian Baptist.

Doing so was a push back against a long, ugly history, as Dr. Hankerson pointed out.

“There’s a tremendous amount of distrust that is rightly deserved in the black community, as it relates to seeking mental health care,” the doctor said.

In fact, Early American psychiatrist John Galt wrote that “Blacks are immune to mental illness,” because they couldn’t own property or fully participate in society. Even though those factors are now known to promote mental illness, Galt’s analysis was widely accepted in the 19th Century.

Also in that century, and earlier, a variety of American psychology experts believed that fleeing enslavement was a mental illness, treatable by whipping anyone who tried to escape.

Dr. Lena Green, a professor of social work at Columbia University and NYU, said that those longstanding misperceptions still resonate.

“We know that racial trauma is real,” she said, adding that it’s against that history that Pastor Walrond and Dr. Hankerson set up the HOPE Center, a community-based resource in Harlem, of which she’s the executive director.

“[It’s] to help people back away from the stigma and the shame around feeling like, ‘I’m crazy,’ or, ‘I’m not doing well,'” she said.

HOPE stands for “healing on purpose, and evolving,” Rev. Walrond said.

“This wasn’t just for members of the church,” he added. “Anyone can benefit from the programming here.”

The programming, Dr. Green said, is generous.

“We offer 10 sessions here free of charge,” she said. “So no one ever has to worry about finances or insurance as a barrier to getting treatment and care.”

The free therapy sessions are among a long list of services the HOPE Center provides It is also involved with a program called Mental Health First Aid. It was developed by Dr. Hankerson, and it trains anyone who signs up to assist with mental health challenges in others. It’s an eight hour training.

“After doing the training,” Hankerson said, “one of the community members, who’s a member of the church, came up to me in tears, and she said, ‘Dr. Hankerson, thank you so much. My granddaughter is 17 years old, and she was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I thought before this training today … that she just was being a bad person. I went with her and her mother to go see a therapist, and I encouraged her to continue taking her medications.'”

He said that that represents a lot of what the training is intended to do.

With Hankerson and the HOPE Center both being Uptown, he said that they’re uniquely positioned to spread mental wellness more deeply and broadly, in places where many people of color are, such as public housing.



It helps that Hankerson is also the vice chair of community engagement in psychiatry at Mt. Sinai is on the city’s Board of Health.

“One of my dreams is to replicate the HOPE Center in every major city in the United States,” he said. “I’m very clear about that. I’m very bold about that, and I believe that that can happen.