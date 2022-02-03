Harlem’s Fashion Row: Creating bridge between brands, designers of color

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – Fashion is one of the world’s leading industries. There are tens of thousands of designers. However, in this country, the majority of them do not look like many of their consumers.

There is one organization who has made it their mission to increase diversity and inclusivity in fashion. Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) was founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel.

“Less than one percent of designers that were sold in major department stores were designers of color,” said Daniel. “That same community spent over $22 billion a year on apparel.”

Those stark statistics propelled Daniel into action. The idea came to her while she was attending a fashion show in Brooklyn. “While at that fashion show, I had the idea I can do this in Harlem, which was where I was living at the time.”

Daniel also credits the influence of Lois Alexander Lane, founder of the Black Fashion Museum and the Harlem Institute of Fashion.

“She went around the entire country really gathering and collecting African-American history in fashion,” said Daniel. “Because of her, we have this incredible database of designers that existed long before any of us were here and she actually preserved our history in fashion.”

HFR has grown and grown. Recognizing the industry’s lack of diversity, Daniel wanted to create a bridge between designers of color and brands. HFR helps designers with everything from mentoring to marketing to creating real business opportunities with companies and providing a support system for everything in between.

“Mentoring the designer on their price points, on their production, on how to present their brands,” said Daniel. “Sometimes it’s just being an ear for them when they’re having a really tough day.”

Since its inception, HFR has worked with over 125 designers. “If you talk to any designer of color, you will hear that they have created a collection from nothing. They have more tenacity than most people you know.”

Daniel was born and raised in Memphis,Tennessee. The self-described “Southern Belle” grew up with a talent and love for fashion and dreamed of a career. She moved to New York City in 2005 to fulfill that dream.

“I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve been rejected personally, but knowing that my purpose was so much bigger than any rejection I got and that my purpose was even so much bigger than me and that what I had to do was for other people.”

Fifteen years later, HFR has put on a yearly show for New York Fashion Week. Another accomplishment has been helping to foster collaborations between designers they represent and leading brands like Banana Republic, American Girl and Janie and Jack. Perhaps the juggernaut, a partnership with Nike to design the Lebron 16 sneaker for women.

George Floyd’s death in 2020 triggered widespread protests, conversations about systemic racism and compelled companies to take an honest look at underrepresentation. The fashion world was no different.

“Brands became aware at that moment of this incredible need and the fact that you know there was a perspective really missing from the table in design,” said Daniel. “You have to go to the root of it to start to make changes.”

While others began playing catch up, closing the racial gap in fashion has something HFR has long been working towards. For HFR, getting to the root, meant launching pipeline programs. HFR spearheaded a curriculum at Historically Black Colleges and Universities – the program pairs students with clothing companies. Then there is the non-profit they launched during the pandemic. ICON360 has granted over a million dollars to designers in need.

“There are people literally counting on you,” said Daniel. “To go for the things that are in your heart because those things won’t just open up doors for you, but it will open up doors for others.”