TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Activists and elected officials gathered in Times Square on Monday to rally in support of legislation that they say would ensure Black and brown women get life-saving care during pregnancy and after childbirth.

"In 2022 Black and Brown women are dying simply because of the color of their skin,” Jumaane Williams, the New York City Public Advocate, said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related deaths compared to White women. The disparity is even wider in New York City with Black women eight times more likely to die than their White counterparts.

Many shared their personal experiences of losing loved ones and claim this happens because their health concerns aren’t addressed due to the color of their skin.