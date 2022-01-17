Harlem doctor who saved MLK’s life posthumously honored by NAACP

HARLEM, Manhattan — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People posthumously honored a doctor on Monday, decades after he saved Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life.

Dr. Emil Naclerio’s son was on hand to receive the award from the NAACP and share more about his dad’s legacy. The friendship between MLK and Dr. Naclerio started in a Harlem hospital in 1958. MLK had been stabbed in the chest by an emotionally disturbed person.

Naclerio’s son recalled Dr. King called the house to read speeches and exchange thoughts. The friendship continued until King’s assassination.

Kala Rama talks to Ron Naclerio in the video above. For more on how New York honored MLK on Monday, click here.