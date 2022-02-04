Former NYPD detective wants to redefine relationship between cops, community

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police officers swear to protect their communities, but the relationship between the two has undergone strain. Tensions reached a breaking point following the death of George Floyd.

Dr. Alfred Titus is trying to change the narrative with his new children’s book, “The Police Are Part of Our Community.” The former NYPD detective said he doesn’t want children to grow up afraid of officers.

“We want our children to understand what the police are for,” Titus told PIX11 News.

The picture book takes young readers through what it takes to be a cop. Titus, who said diversity in New York’s police force was lacking when he joined, added diverse servicemembers into the story.

