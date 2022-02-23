Ebony magazine is synonymous with African American Culture. The publication has explored Black culture, celebrities, and politics. But over the years, its cooking column became just as popular. Recipes were tested in Ebony’s custom designed kitchen. Now, for the first time, the 1970s test kitchen will be on display in Harlem.

This exhibit is the first-of-its-kind celebrating the contributions of Black chefs, farmers, and food and drink producers who laid the foundation for American food culture. This unique display features a legacy quilt, cultural evolution, and stories about migration to name a few. And the centerpiece of it all is the Ebony Test Kitchen.

Originally built in 1971 in the Johnson Publishing headquarters in Chicago, this kitchen is now an iconic historical artifact. After the headquarters closed in 2010, the kitchen was taken apart and later given to the Museum of Food and Drink in 2019. MOFAD teamed up with the Africa Center in Harlem, where it’s now on display as part of the African American: Making the Nations Table Exhibit- through Juneteenth. There’s no doubt this retro kitchen was ahead of its time.

The kitchen is complete with state-of-the-art appliances that include a stove, microwave, hidden toaster oven, can opener, and dishwasher. Each piece represents an important part of Black traditions and innovations in cooking, symbolizing the backbone of Black history and the Black experience.