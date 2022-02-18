NEW YORK (PIX11) — The demand for products catering toward Black and brown customers has grown so much, Thirteen Lune, an e-commerce platform dedicated to diversity, will now be in JCPenney stores across the country.

Nyakio Greico created Nyakio Beauty, which you can find on store shelves at Target.

“It was about taking our pain and turning it into purpose but doing it through the lens of beauty, which is so much fun,” Greico said.

She wanted to give other Black and brown beauty founders the opportunity to serve more customers. That is how Thirteen Lune was born.

“Making sure that we’re serving a customer that’s been neglected for far too long, and so all of the formulations, while they do work on all skin types and all hair types, we’re making sure that we’re serving that melanin-rich customer first and that and that textured hair consumer first,” Greico said. “The site is selling 90% Black- and brown-owned brands that create products for people of all colors and then 10% of our brands are dedicated to fostering allyship.”