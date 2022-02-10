Dianne Reeves brings labor of love back to New York City

Black History Month

by:

Posted:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years away, jazz singer Dianne Reeves is ready to fall in love with New York City all over again.

For the tenth year, the Grammy winner will perform her “Let’s Fall in Love” concert, featuring her interpretations of romantic tunes. The Valentine’s Day tradition has been hosted at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre for the past decade.

PIX11 News’ Craig Treadway sat down with Reeves to discuss her 40 years in the music business, her inspirations and more. Watch her full interview in the video above.

