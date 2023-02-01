NEW YORK (PIX11) — The City Winery in New York City is embarking on a two-month-long fundraiser and celebration to benefit both Black and Women’s History Month.

City Winery’s Barrel Room Restaurant & Wine Bar is Manhattan’s only fully-operational winery and will donate proceeds throughout February and March.

Grace Blake, the City Winery programming director, and Shemekia Copeland, the new “Queen of the Blues,” both joined PIX11 Morning News to talk more about the fundraisers.

