Brooklyn Nets collaborate with young entrepreneurs to celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Nets took on the Celtics Tuesday night, but they’re also taking on Black History Month in a big way. And they teamed up with some young entrepreneurs from Brooklyn to do it.

Sweatshirts, hoodies and t-shirts with the Brooklyn Nets and TIER collaborative logo debuted at the Barclays Center Tuesday night, during the Nets’ first home game of Black History Month.

Nigeria Ealey, the 28-year-old co-founder and creative director of TIER, said he was happy to show the city that “anything is possible.”

“It’s a legendary moment to be honest,” said Co-founder Victor James.

TIER is a Brooklyn-based fashion brand that prides itself on the motto “Art Never Dies.”

And it’s not the only display of Black pride and heritage for Nets fans to see off the court.

“We are celebrating Black History Month really in an impactful way with black pioneers, past, present and future,” said Jackie Wilson, chief of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Nets.

Black pioneers can be seen outside on the big glass screen and inside with interactive displays.

It’s a sense of pride.

“Black history is American history and with a diverse borough like Brooklyn, where so many young black leaders are emerging, it’s important for young kids to see themselves in these leaders,” Wilson said.

The Nets will continue to celebrate Black History Month during all of the team’s home games this month with special performers by black entertainers.