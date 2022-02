NEW YORK (PIX11) — Black history isn’t only about celebrating our differences, but it is also celebrating what we have in common, and that’s what Author Serena Vincent and Illustrator Zoe Hunter set out to do in their upcoming children’s book, “Everybody Has a Belly Button.”

The children’s book sets out to teach young readers about racial equity.

Vincent and Hunter spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about the inspiration behind the book and what message they hope to share with others.