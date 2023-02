NEW YORK (PIX11) — Olympic medalist Cheryl Touissant is from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, and serves as the director of the longest-running track and field series, known as the Colgate Women’s Game.

Toussaint, who was once a participant in the program, knows first-hand how it changed her life. She, along with 12-year-old Aisha Wajid, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the upcoming 48th season of the competition.

