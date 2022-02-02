Black excellence in cinema: Film critic Michael Dennis shares his picks

Black History Month

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

More and more films are telling Black stories, featuring Black casts and being powered by Black writers, directors and producers. In honor of Black History Month, the PIX11 Morning News is showcasing this rising voice in Hollywood.

Filmmaker and founder of ReelBlack.com, Michael Dennis, joined the show to share a few of his picks of recent movies that exemplify Black excellence in cinema.

Dennis’ picks included “The Harder TheY Fall,” “King Richard,” “Summer of Soul,” “Selma,” “Sankofa” and “Malcolm X.”

