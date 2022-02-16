Black artist Edmonia Lewis honored with stamp on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, NY (PIX11) — Community leaders, local officials and students from the Hempstead school district gathered Wednesday to unveil a stamp honoring national and internationally acclaimed American sculptor Edmonia Lewis at the Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County.

The stamp will be displayed as part of the museum’s largest exhibition of African American history, art, and heritage. The festivities kicked off with a presentation detailing the sculptor’s life.

The students also took center stage in song, dance and spoken word to pay homage to Lewis, who paved the way for other Black artists.

Born free in Greenbush, New York during the mid-19th Century to an African American and Haitian father and Native American mother, Lewis’ multicultural background is reflected in her work. She adopted a neoclassical style and traveled the world honing her artistic skills. But it wasn’t easy.

“She was attacked by white vigilantes. She was almost murdered. She had to flee the United States just to escape racism, and be able to do what it was that she was gifted to do,” curator Monet Green told PIX11 News.



Her most notable sculptures include the Death of Cleopatra and Forever Free, inspired by the emancipation proclamation symbolizing opportunity and gratitude.

The museum is open for guided tours to learn more about Lewis and other historic Black figures, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission begins at $5. Visit the Joysetta and Julius Pearse African American Museum of Nassau County for more information.