FOREST HILLS, Queens- The Forest Hills Stadium in Queens is celebrating its centennial anniversary by bringing some of the biggest names in music to perform at their historic venue.

Yesterday the event space tweeted their 2023 summer lineup, with more to come according to their Twitter.

The stadium was originally constructed for the U.S. Open tennis tournament, and began booking performing acts in the 60s. Their stage has been graced by such acts like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Frank Sinatra and Barbra Striesand over the years.

Now in it’s 100th year, the stadium is celebrating by bringing New York City’s own Grammy award-winning band The Strokes. Also coming to this summer party, are Fall Out Boy, Weezer, The Dave Matthews Band and Duran Duran.

“We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis,” said frontman Simon Le Bon. “It’s remarkable to me that we are still introducing the sound of Duran Duran to new generations of music lovers.”

The Forest Hills Stadium 2023 season lineup begins on May 20th.