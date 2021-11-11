Big Apple Circus returns to NYC after pandemic-hiatus

After a pandemic hiatus, The Big Apple Circus makes its return to Lincoln Square with high wire artist and Guinness World Record holder Nik Wallenda and family at the helm.

Wallenda has partnered with a team of live entertainment super producers from the circus world, live music and Broadway — Philip Wm. McKinley , Michael Cohl and Arny Granat — to make Big Apple Circus even better and more exciting by adding a modern flair to the beloved classic.

The production will also feature a comedic daredevil and hula hoop artists, a foot juggling team and so much more. The theme this year is “Making The Impossible, Possible!”

Wallenda is best known for doing the impossible.

Whether walking a high wire directly over Niagara Falls, Time Square, volcano, or a circus ring, it’s all comes second nature to Wallenda. But inspiring others to do the impossible is what motivates him to perform death-defying acts.

But performers won’t be the only ones taking center stage. In honor of Veterans Day, the circus will pay tribute to those who’ve served our country, something Wallenda says hits close to home.

The Big Apple Circus will be in town through January. Tickets start at $25. For more information visit their website.