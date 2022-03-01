WASHINGTON (PIX11) — Work from home may soon come to an end if President Joe Biden has his way.

He called for Americans to head back to work in person during his Tuesday night State of the Union address.

“People working from home can feel safe to begin to return to the office,” he said. “We’re doing that here in the federal government. The vast majority of federal workers will once again work in person.”

He noted people returning to offices will “fill our great downtowns again.”

It’s something Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly called for in New York City. Shortly after he was sworn in back in January — and when the COVID transmission rate was higher than it is today — he said he wished big companies would have workers back in their offices instead of letting them work from home.

“That is going to be devastating for our economy, and I don’t know if businesses are sharing with their employees, ‘You are part of an ecosystem of this city,’” the mayor said in January.

He even proposed a three-day work week as a way of easing workers back into offices.

“I need our employees back in our office spaces,” Adams said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has also called for New York’s workers to return to offices.