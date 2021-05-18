Bicyclist stabbed in both arms in Lower East Side park: NYPD

Do you recognize him? Police are searching for him in connection with a stabbing at a LES park, May 16, 2021 (NYPD).

LOWER MANHATTAN — A man riding a bicycle was stabbed in each arm Sunday inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park, according to police.

It happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Sunday in the vicinity of Forsyth Street and Broome Street on the Lower East Side, when a man stood up from a park bench and approached a 32-year-old man who had just dismounted from a bicycle.

The suspect stabbed the victim in each of is arms before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS and was described as stable.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).