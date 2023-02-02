NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s easy to imagine millions of Beyonce fans across the country logging into their Ticketmaster accounts this week and thinking, “You Won’t Break My Soul.”

Consider it a declaration of sorts, made by weary concertgoers who wonder if the company has truly learned its lesson after a botched Taylor Swift concert ticket rollout outraged the “Swifties.”

So, as one Beyonce fan tweeted, “Ticketmaster better get it together because the beyhive does not play at ALL.”

Shabazz, who PIX11 met Thursday in Harlem, said there’s just too much money at stake.

“I believe they learned their lesson because they’re dealing with the bottom line,” said Shabazz.

For Beyonce’s upcoming “Renaissance” World Tour, Ticketmaster announced there would be:

Staggered ticket sales

Utilizing its “Verified Fan” technology to avoid bots and issuing access codes to purchase tickets by lottery.

Registration time windows will vary by location.

Attorney David Schwartz says even after Ticketmaster’s recent Congressional testimony. It’s still unclear whether these new measures will result in easier access to concert tickets.

“You’ve got such a volume of people controlled by one company, and how much they pay for their ticket prices. It’s one thing. That’s a major problem,” said Schwartz.

Lendy, who lives in Manhattan, said she hopes this time around, the ticket prices are more accessible and affordable.

“Where do the fans fall into this? Do I have to be a multi-millionaire to be able to go to Dubai? No. I can’t. I live in New York. My child should be able to see an artist – whoever it is. Not only Beyonce. They should be able to see an artist they like. At an affordable price,” said Lendy.