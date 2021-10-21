Best baby shower gifts to give

After months of declining births linked to the early, uncertain days of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association says a baby boom is now here and that means more than likely you’ll be buying a shower gift.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great gift ideas including, Chicco SideKick Plus 3-in-1 Hip Seat Carrier, Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle with Natural Response Nipple , Joovy Qool Stroller and Sposie Overnight Diaper Booster Pads.

To find details on all of these baby shower ideas and more head to @momhint on Instagram

This segment is sponsored by Mom Hint