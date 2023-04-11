NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bellport High School head athletic trainer Gina Harris is earning national attention for her work in Brookhaven.

Harris was named the winner of the third annual Henry Schein Medical Athletics and Schools Rising Star Award. The award celebrates emerging athletic trainers with one to five years of experience in the Sports Medicine industry.

Harris does a lot more than helping student athletes recover from injuries. She started a cardiac screening day at Bellport for 400 athletes and created a work-based learning program so students can shadow her and learn about the athletic training profession.

Harris joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her national award. Watch the video player for the full interview.