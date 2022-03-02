Fruit and vegetables always taste better when theyr’e in season. Many of you may only think of apples in the fall but, many varieties are in season this month! So today, we’re going to show you how to make a Beet and Kale Salad with RubyFrost Apples and Creamy Tangy Dressing. We’ll also show you a delicious dinner idea, an apple themed drink and snacks using both RubyFrost apples and SnapDragon apples.

Both are in season and both devlopeed and grown here in New York.

You can find these recipes on Snapdragonapple.com and Rubyfrostapple.com. You can find both of these apple varieties at most major grocery stores across the state.