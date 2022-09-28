MANHATTAN — Get ready, Christmas lovers! New York City’s celebrated Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, featuring the city’s only free admission ice skating rink, holiday market and food vendor offerings, is returning Friday, Oct. 28.

Nearly two months before Christmas week festivities, and days before Halloween, the Winter Village shops will stay open until Jan. 2, while some of the other winter activities will stick around through March 5, 2023.

The Winter Village at Bryant Park will be welcoming back its most popular attractions including the ice skating rink, holiday shops by Urbanspace, Small Business Spotlight presented by Bank of America, and the lodge, which has festive cocktails and food.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will announce this year’s holiday market merchants as well as dining options and upcoming seasonal programming over the coming days.