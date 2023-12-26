SAN ANTONIO, T.X. (PIX11) — Who says Santa is only for children?

Jolly old Saint Nick made a sleigh stop at the San Antonio Zoo to visit his animal friends over the holiday weekend. While there, Santa met Aluna, a baby sloth who sat on his lap for the first time.

The adorable encounter was captured on video. Aluna immediately warmed up to Santa and tried to climb his beard.

The video was posted to the San Antonio Zoo’s Instagram account, where it has brought over 1 million viewers holiday joy.

During his meeting with Aluna, Santa also offered the baby sloth some tips to stay on the “nice list.”

Aluna will have her first birthday on Valentine’s Day.

