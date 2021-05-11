Baby fatally mauled by CT family’s dog; Police search for child’s father

NORWICH, Conn. — Connecticut authorities say a baby was fatally mauled by his family’s dog, and police are looking for the infant’s father in connection with a fire set in another city.

Police and medics were called to an apartment in Norwich shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday and found that the family’s pit bull had mauled the 1-month-old boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, New London firefighters were called to a house fire. Police say they’re looking for the baby’s father, Timothy Settles, in connection with the fire.

It’s not clear how Settles is connected to the New London home.

