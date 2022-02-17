Authorities: Kansas City woman decapitated 6-year-old son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman is in custody after authorities allege she decapitated her 6-year-old son.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said 35-year-old Tasha Haefs is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after her son’s body was found at the family home late Tuesday.

A probable cause statement in the case said investigators found the child dead and Haefs with blood on her after responding to a call of a disturbance at the home in east Kansas City. The affidavit said Haefs admitted to decapitating her son in a bathtub. No other children were found in the home.

She is being held on the Jackson County Jail on no bond.

