Authorities: Guardians killed 2-year-old boy after mom’s death

A 2-year-old Alaska boy has been killed by his guardians months after his father strangled his mother, authorities said.

Pleas of not guilty were entered for Steven Melovidov and Sophie Myers-Melovidov during court hearings Thursday.

Troopers said the boy was flown from St. Paul Island to an Anchorage area hospital earlier this month with a serious head injury and later died.

The couple became the boy’s guardians in October after his mother’s September death.

The mother’s husband, Joshua Rukovishnikoff, was indicted in her death. Court records show he has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

