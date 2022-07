NEW YORK (PIX11) — More and more New Yorkers head to the beach or even just the nearby park to cool off, and they have their audiobooks in hand to keep them company.

Those who are looking for new titles to listen to are in luck. Abby West, director of inclusive programming at Audible, and Jade Anouka, creator of Audible original “HEART,” joined New York Living on Thursday to share their recommendations.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.