MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11)— An attacker followed a 73-year-old man from a Manhattan convenience store on Sunday morning and beat him, police said.

The victim was inside an Eighth Avenue store buying lottery tickets when he was approached by the suspect, police said. The suspect tried and failed to grab the victim’s wallet.

When the victim left the store, the attacker approached again, officials said. The suspect knocked the victim to the ground, repeatedly kicked him and tried to take the victim’s wallet again. After failing to get the victim’s waller, the suspect fled on foot to a subway entrance at West 40th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The victim s uffered pain, swelling and an abrasion around his left eye. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker. Surveillance images shared by the NYPD show a man in a Nautica sweatshirt.