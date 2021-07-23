Atlantic League to bring baseball back to Staten Island after Yanks departure

STATEN ISLAND — Professional baseball is headed back to Staten Island in 2022.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Staten Island Borough President James Oddo and the NYC Economic Development Corporation announced an agreement with Staten Island Entertainment Friday to bring baseball back to the ballpark on Staten Island.

The team will play in the independent Atlantic League beginning with the 2022 season. The league currently features teams on Long Island, as well as in Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky and West Virginia.

The ownership group is made up of local investors including media magnate John Catsimatidis.

“Baseball is back on Staten Island,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This ballpark has the potential to unite Staten Islanders around the home team and attract visitors from across the city and the region. We’re proud to secure a long-term future for this venue and build a recovery for all of us on Staten Island.”

The ownership group, Staten Island Entertainment, will make necessary upgrades to the facility before the season.

“This is one of the most exciting ventures I have ever been a part of,” said SIE partner John Catsimatidis. “We will bring family entertainment back to the people of Staten Island, boost the local economy and see our team conquer the Atlantic League.”

The renovated stadium will be a destination venue for New Yorkers across the five boroughs; Staten Island Entertainment plans to release an annual calendar of concerts and other community events to draw additional visitors to the facility and the borough.

The ballpark previously hosted the Staten Island Yankees for two decades before the team made alterations to their minor league system.